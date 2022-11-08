'It Was Dreadful': Martin Freeman Opens Up About The Loss Of 'Black Panther' Co-Star Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman has been gone for two years, but his legacy lives on in the hearts of those he impacted, including co-star Martin Freeman. The 51-year-old British Actor attended the UK premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last week, where he shared his thoughts on the last days of the former Black Panther.

Freeman couldn't believe none of his fellow castmates knew the 42-year-old was fatally ill with cancer. Now two years later, he's asking difficult questions as the world gears up to watch a Wakanda without Boseman.