The Good Witch, a TV series starring Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison, James Denton, and many outstanding actors, had a long run on Hallmark before it was canceled in 2021. However, while many fans already believe that they have seen the last of the magical journey, star Denton says there might be a comeback.
James Denton Reveals 'The Good Witch' Might Make A Comeback After Getting Canceled
The Latest
Will 'The Good Witch' Return For Another Season?
In a recent interview with TV Insider, James Denton expressed all he felt about the decision to cancel The Good Witch noting that the odds of the show's renewal are decent. The former Desperate Housewives star said this because he believes Hallmark respects the franchise which panned for about for many years.
Meanwhile, Denton did admit that there is currently nothing in the immediate works. The actor also acknowledged the popularity the series has had with the fanbase over the years.
How Denton Initially Reacted To The Abrupt End
When the Hallmark series initially got canceled after its seventh season Denton noted that it would be "unseemly" to complain as the show had been on for a long time. The Good Witch cancellation was unlike the regular way most TV series ended with advance notice or a full season.
The series was stopped two weeks before its season 7 finale. In the meantime, it remains unclear if the famous series will continue as the show's network has seen a lot of shakeups recently in its programming. Many Hallmark stars have left for GAF, and the network also recently said goodbye to Chesapeake Shores, ending another long-running show.
'The Good Witch' Finale
The popular series finale featured a scene that showed the first same-sex kiss on a Hallmark original series as Joy (Katherine Barrell) and Zoey (Kyana Teresa) had an intimate encounter. The Merriwick cousins' adventure also continued with Cassie, Joy, and Abigail trying to find the missing element which will power the amulet they need to fight an unknown power.
The three ladies had almost lost all hope when Joy luckily saw pieces from Patience’s amulet shining on the ground. Cassie joined the old and new amulets together giving her enough powers to overcome the evil forces.
More On The Magical End
The Good Witch ended with Cassie and Sam saying goodbye to their loved ones with the hope of overcoming future challenges if the adventures continue. It is also unclear how Joy and Zoey's relationship will be after the kiss.
After the series finale, a rep informed Deadline on July 9th that conversations are going on behind the scenes although there are immediate plans for a new movie.