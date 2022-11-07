James Denton Reveals 'The Good Witch' Might Make A Comeback After Getting Canceled

In a recent interview with TV Insider, James Denton expressed all he felt about the decision to cancel The Good Witch noting that the odds of the show's renewal are decent. The former Desperate Housewives star said this because he believes Hallmark respects the franchise which panned for about for many years.

Meanwhile, Denton did admit that there is currently nothing in the immediate works. The actor also acknowledged the popularity the series has had with the fanbase over the years.