Gigi Hadid Stuns In A Chanel Romper

Gigi Hadid
Getty | Gotham

Entertainment
Geri Green

Gigi Hadid is stunning as she rocks a fierce one-piece and shouts out one of the fashion world's most iconic designers. The supermodel posted to her Instagram shortly before the weekend, delighting her 76.2 million followers and showing off a new shoot. Posing as V Magazine profiles her, the sister to Bella Hadid sizzled while showcasing her model legs and going for a retro romper look bearing the Chanel logo. Fans have left Gigi over 1 million likes.

The Latest

Dakota Johnson Looks Stunning In Blazer Mini Dress

Carmen Electra, 50, Smolders In Steamy 'Out Of This World' Shots

Amelia Gray Hamlin Shows Off Daring Look in See-Through Skirt

Drew Barrymore Reveals She Changed Her Style Because Of Zendaya

Erika Jayne, 51, Goes Topless In An Open Robe

Stuns In Chanel Romper

Gigi Hadid
Getty | Raymond Hall

Posing against a blue sky backdrop and shooting down the lens of the camera while swishing her blonde locks around, Gigi posed with both hands placed near her hips. The Guest in Residence founder went slightly unbuttoned in a white and sleeveless shorts romper - the sporty look came with the Chanel logo and No.5 on it - the latter gave a nod to the French fashion house's best-selling Chanel No.5 fragrance.

Gigi also brandished a circular bronze purse plus a sparkly wrist cuff. She swung a hip while drawing attention to her tiny waist. A swipe right showed the blonde in white shorts and a checkered top look, one she paired with a sleeveless red jacket.

Entertainment

Shania Twain Stuns In See-Through Dress While Riding A Horse

By chisom

'V' Magazine Vibes

Gigi Hadid
Getty | Jun Sato

In a caption name-dropping supermodel Helena Christensen, Gigi wrote: "New 💥 @vmagazine by @adrienneraquel 🥊💎 styled by @gro.curtis.studio 🏁 on stands now ! thank you for the sweet convo for this story @helenachristensen ily." The ex to Zayn Malik had been profiled by the iconic '90s catwalk face.

Danica Patrick Stuns In Low-Cut Top As She Opens Up About Her Implants

Mandy Rose Is Killing It In A Sexy Corset And Underwear

Chatting To Helena Christensen

Gigi Hadid
Getty | Victor VIRGILE

The interview came shortly after Gigi had marched the Paris Fashion Week runways.

"It's just nice to be with everyone again," Gigi noted of Fashion Week amid a global pandemic.

"Obviously, all of us, throughout COVID-19, really missed the interaction and just being able to create and make memories. So it's really special to be back in Paris and doing the shows. I'm a little jet-lagged, but you just ride with it–you know how it is. You go on autopilot, and nap where you can. You just keep pushing and keep going," she added.

Meeting And Greeting

Gigi Hadid
Getty | Robert Kamau

The mom of one also touched on the perks of her A-Lister modeling job, continuing: "A lot of our job is walking into a space with 30 new people that we've never met and a big challenge in our job is to be able to quickly understand someone's creative process and fit yourself within that." For more from Gigi, check out her Instagram.

Read Next

Must Read

Cindy Crawford, 56, Stuns In Sheer Lingerie

Mandy Rose Fires Up Fans In A Very Revealing Bodysuit

Erika Jayne, 51, Goes Topless In An Open Robe

NASCAR Legend Shares His Strong Opinion About Danica Patrick

Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.