Gigi Hadid is stunning as she rocks a fierce one-piece and shouts out one of the fashion world's most iconic designers. The supermodel posted to her Instagram shortly before the weekend, delighting her 76.2 million followers and showing off a new shoot. Posing as V Magazine profiles her, the sister to Bella Hadid sizzled while showcasing her model legs and going for a retro romper look bearing the Chanel logo. Fans have left Gigi over 1 million likes.
Gigi Hadid Stuns In A Chanel Romper
Posing against a blue sky backdrop and shooting down the lens of the camera while swishing her blonde locks around, Gigi posed with both hands placed near her hips. The Guest in Residence founder went slightly unbuttoned in a white and sleeveless shorts romper - the sporty look came with the Chanel logo and No.5 on it - the latter gave a nod to the French fashion house's best-selling Chanel No.5 fragrance.
Gigi also brandished a circular bronze purse plus a sparkly wrist cuff. She swung a hip while drawing attention to her tiny waist. A swipe right showed the blonde in white shorts and a checkered top look, one she paired with a sleeveless red jacket.
'V' Magazine Vibes
In a caption name-dropping supermodel Helena Christensen, Gigi wrote: "New 💥 @vmagazine by @adrienneraquel 🥊💎 styled by @gro.curtis.studio 🏁 on stands now ! thank you for the sweet convo for this story @helenachristensen ily." The ex to Zayn Malik had been profiled by the iconic '90s catwalk face.
Chatting To Helena Christensen
The interview came shortly after Gigi had marched the Paris Fashion Week runways.
"It's just nice to be with everyone again," Gigi noted of Fashion Week amid a global pandemic.
"Obviously, all of us, throughout COVID-19, really missed the interaction and just being able to create and make memories. So it's really special to be back in Paris and doing the shows. I'm a little jet-lagged, but you just ride with it–you know how it is. You go on autopilot, and nap where you can. You just keep pushing and keep going," she added.
Meeting And Greeting
The mom of one also touched on the perks of her A-Lister modeling job, continuing: "A lot of our job is walking into a space with 30 new people that we've never met and a big challenge in our job is to be able to quickly understand someone's creative process and fit yourself within that." For more from Gigi, check out her Instagram.