Gigi Hadid Stuns In A Chanel Romper

Posing against a blue sky backdrop and shooting down the lens of the camera while swishing her blonde locks around, Gigi posed with both hands placed near her hips. The Guest in Residence founder went slightly unbuttoned in a white and sleeveless shorts romper - the sporty look came with the Chanel logo and No.5 on it - the latter gave a nod to the French fashion house's best-selling Chanel No.5 fragrance.

Gigi also brandished a circular bronze purse plus a sparkly wrist cuff. She swung a hip while drawing attention to her tiny waist. A swipe right showed the blonde in white shorts and a checkered top look, one she paired with a sleeveless red jacket.