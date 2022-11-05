Jessie James Decker Stuns In Fall Fashion

Jessie James Decker is stunning as she shows off her fall style and her Kittenish clothing brand's latest looks. The reality star and country singer is fresh from being booted off Dancing With the Stars, but she isn't hiding under the duvet. Posting in selfie mode and with a massive gallery of wintry style looks recently, Jessie delighted her 4 million+ Instagram followers, reminding them that she doesn't need a bikini to flaunt her fabulous figure. Kittenish is growing fast, and it looks like Jessie can thank her savvy marketing skills for its growth.

Stuns With Fall Style

Jessie James Decker
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Jessie opened posing from the hardwood floors and inside her stylish living room. The mom of three posed in wide-legged and camel-colored pants paired with a matching lapel coat. Here, she went skintight in a white turtleneck while also donning a chic hat.

Fans swiping saw the cookbook author in tight jeans and a belly-baring white crop top, which was more skin heavy. Going casual and trendy here, Jessie added a black cardigan, smiling slightly while showing off messy hair and posing in sneakers.

No Wonder Her Clothes Are Selling

Jessie James Decker
Getty | Terry Wyatt

Jessie also included a dressed-up sweats look and more denim, plus a cleavage-baring white top look as she returned for a coat show in salmon pink. In a caption, she told fans: "WOW!!! Loving our new @kittenish drop! Link in bio to shop💕 #mkxkittenish #kittenish."

Kittenish this year opened its fourth store in Scottsdale, AZ. The brand largely retails online, though. Also selling apparel are fellow country singers Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert.

Miami Swim Week Spot

Jessie James Decker
Getty | Terry Wyatt

Earlier this year, Jessie made headlines for walking the Miami Swim Week runway while in one of her bikinis.

"I am SO proud of these incredible women on the runway and behind the scenes!!! It takes a powerhouse team to do what we accomplished and I pinch myself daily at what @kittenish has become! We are just getting started … Here's to many more milestones!! Let's go girls!" she wrote on Instagram.

Body Image Reveal

Jessie James Decker
Getty | Jason Davis

Also in the news this year has been Jessie making a reveal about her body image and insecurities.

"I go from one extreme to being obsessed with working out and being muscular and thin to just giving up and gaining because the food makes me feel better and then ultimately, it's a cycle that just gets worse again," the stunner wrote as she gained support for getting honest.

