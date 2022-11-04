Netflix Removes These Popular Shows From Its Ad-supported Tier

At this point, subscribers have a love/hate relationship with Netflix because there's a classic show cut for every new original production on the platform.

Following the launch of its new ad-supported tier, the streaming giant made budget cuts in its movie library, including removing House of Cards and Arrested Development, amongst other long-running series.

Today, Netflix boasts streaming hits worldwide like Squid Game, The Sandman, Stranger Things, Sex Education, and The Gray Man. However, it didn't get to the top without thrilling political dramas like House of Cards. 

Major Changes On Netflix

Admittedly, the streaming giant now has tight competition in the form of companies like Prime Video, Apple Plus, Peacock, Paramount Plusand Huluso it has to work doubly hard to maintain its number one spot.

After announcing its increase in subscription fees and introduction of ads, Netflix lost a chunk of its subscribers to competitors like Hulu and Prime Video. 

The streaming giant's plan to reel them back in came from big-budget productions featuring award-winning actors and actresses like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The Gray Man. 

Saying Goodbye To More Fan Favorites

However, it's "in with the new and out with the old" at Netflix as the company axes originals like Lilyhammer, House of Cards, and Hemlock Grove. The company, Netflix, didn't exclusively own these titles but through licensing deals; thus, there's no renewal with the new ad tier.

The good news is that fans still get favorites such as Peaky Blinders (six seasons) and Friday Night Lights. According to reports on the bold move, Netflix is working on retrieving its lost licensed series like House of Cards and some seasons of Arrested Developments. 

Basic-With-ADs Subscription Explained

Netflix blew up due to its binge-watching and ad-free interface, but that's all changing with its new Basic with Ads update. First, the streaming platform increased its fees to $6.99/month in the U.S.

This new system is, however, confusing to old subscribers as Netflix excluded them from the Basic with Ads subscriptions. It means there's a Basic Plan at $9.99 and a Basic with Ads at $6.99.

These ads would run like YouTube, playing before and during one-hour series episodes for 15 to 30 seconds per CNN Business.

What's Next For Netflix?

Other series outside the licensing deals would run on regular subscriptions, and it's business as usual. With these new rules and plans, it won't be surprising to hear about more lost subscribers in the next quarterly report. However, there may yet be a reprieve with upcoming releases like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Falling For Christmas featuring the one and only Lindsay Lohan!

