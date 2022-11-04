Netflix Removes These Popular Shows From Its Ad-supported Tier

At this point, subscribers have a love/hate relationship with Netflix because there's a classic show cut for every new original production on the platform.

Following the launch of its new ad-supported tier, the streaming giant made budget cuts in its movie library, including removing House of Cards and Arrested Development, amongst other long-running series.

Today, Netflix boasts streaming hits worldwide like Squid Game, The Sandman, Stranger Things, Sex Education, and The Gray Man. However, it didn't get to the top without thrilling political dramas like House of Cards.