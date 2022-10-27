Katie Holmes is stunning in a plunging white dress as she proves she's 100% still got it. The Dawson's Creek sweetheart and ex of actor Tom Cruise updated her Instagram at the end of September with a gorgeous outfit show, also showing off her trim figure as she delighted fans. Posting for her 2.7 million followers, the brunette beauty shouted out a luxury designer who had outfitted her - the name-drop went to French brand Chloe as Katie enjoyed time in Paris, France. Fans have left her over 80,000 likes.
Katie Holmes Stuns In Low-Cut White Dress
Stuns As The Lady In White
Looking a million dollars and flaunting her girly charm, Katie posed from a narrow hallway and likely in a Parisian hotel. The mom to Suri Cruise was snapped in a low-cut and strappy white sundress with fun tassel hem detailing, also going for a figure-hugging maxi style. Katie also added in chunky black shoes with brown soles, as she clutched a black purse.
The actress wore her long brown locks down around her shoulders, also sporting a glowing face of makeup that flaunted her ageless good looks. Katie continues to defy her age at 43, with many fans feeling she doesn't look a day over 30.
Thanking Designer Chloe
In a caption, Holmes wrote: "Thank you @chloe for having me to your beautiful show in Paris ❤️ @gabrielahearst @arnaudcauchois @voguemagazine. Link in bio for more photos and article." Katie has been shouting out more designers on her social media in 2022. Last month, she name-dropped Tom Ford.
A Style Icon
Katie is able to start a trend just by stepping out into the street, doing just this with her viral cashmere bra look back in 2019.
"We live in a world where we have a premiere and you want to look nice, and it turns into being a fashion person, and I'm like, 'Well, I just like to look nice, I'm not really a fashion person.' We all just want to look good," she told Harper's Bazaar.
The star also mentioned one of her favorite designers: Bottega Veneta, which forms part of the Kering group also owning Gucci.
Loving Bottega Veneta
Katie continued: "I feel like that's one of the brands that I always love their pieces, because it's so creative and chic. You feel like you’re wearing a museum piece. So it takes fashion to another level," this as she gushed over Bottega Veneta.
For more stylish updates, give Katie's Instagram a follow.