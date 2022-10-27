This Sarah Gadon Horror Movie Is Killing It On Netflix

Spooky season is reaching its climax with Halloween less than four days away, and the holiday enthusiasts are getting their fill of scary movies. Thanks to Netflix and other streaming platforms, there are enough options, from slasher films to horror movies and thrillers.

The 2014 fantasy horror, Dacula Untold, starring Luke Evans and Sarah Gadon, sits on the top spot of most streamed movies this season. It's the perfect blend of horror and romance, so we're not surprised it's doing well in the Top Ten on Netflix.