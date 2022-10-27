Dwayne Johnson Outranks Arnold Schwarzenegger In This Surprising Bodybuilding Aspect

‘The Brahma Bull’ and ‘The Oak’ have impressive body statistics. The measurements will never be something a mere mortal can achieve, but these men have pushed themselves beyond limits to prove what the body can do.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who won six Mr. Olympia titles in a row, had the physique of a Greek God during this peak. In fact, it was Schwarzenegger who brought bodybuilding under everyone’s radar and pushed it forward as the sport that we all know and love today! During his peak, he had 22-inch biceps, 57-inch chest, and 28.5-inch thighs. Given his diet and dedication to the iron, it’s no surprise that Arnold Schwarzenegger boasted such numbers.

On the other hand, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has 20-inch biceps, a 50-inch chest, and 31-inch thighs.

While Johnson doesn’t have the same flex as Schwarzenegger in biceps and chest, he definitely flew by with his thighs!