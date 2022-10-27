Dwayne Johnson Outranks Arnold Schwarzenegger In This Surprising Bodybuilding Aspect

Dwayne Johnson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Dany Garcia posing for photographers at an event
Getty | David Paul Morris

Sports
Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury

When a bodybuilder and a pro wrestler take the stands, the crowds go wild! Why? Well, the physique is astonishing with the tapered waist, python biceps, and boulder shoulders.

Keeping that in mind, the two names that have dominated the bodybuilding and pro-wrestling industry respectively are Arnold Schwarzenegger and The Rock (Dwayne Johnson).

Arnold Schwarzenegger Vs Dwayne Johnson's Body Statistics

Arnold Schwarenegger posing with flexed biceps during his peak
Wikimedia | Kaldari

‘The Brahma Bull’ and ‘The Oak’ have impressive body statistics. The measurements will never be something a mere mortal can achieve, but these men have pushed themselves beyond limits to prove what the body can do. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who won six Mr. Olympia titles in a row, had the physique of a Greek God during this peak. In fact, it was Schwarzenegger who brought bodybuilding under everyone’s radar and pushed it forward as the sport that we all know and love today! During his peak, he had 22-inch biceps, 57-inch chest, and 28.5-inch thighs. Given his diet and dedication to the iron, it’s no surprise that Arnold Schwarzenegger boasted such numbers. 

On the other hand, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has 20-inch biceps, a 50-inch chest, and 31-inch thighs

While Johnson doesn’t have the same flex as Schwarzenegger in biceps and chest, he definitely flew by with his thighs!

Dwayne Johnson Beats Arnold Schwarzenegger In Another Aspect

The Rock posing with WWE belt by standing on the WWE ring's ropes
Wikimedia | WikiMoon3

The former Mr. Universe, Arnold Schwarzenegger, boasted of a tapered 30-inch waist. It’s understandable why he maintained such a number given he was entering competitions frequently during his peak.

On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson has a 35-inch waist, which may not be as tapered as ‘The Austrian Oak’, but it’s perfect for Johnson’s entertainment career. The roles that Johnson plays in movies require a well-built physique rather than the physique of a bodybuilder.

The Austrian Oak And The Rock Crossed Paths In WWE

Even though there’s a 25-year age difference between Schwarzenegger and Johnson, they’ve both walked on the same platform - WWE.

Back in 1999, Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared on SmackDown on November 11th. The last fight of that show was between The Rock, Triple H, and the Late Test. Furthermore, Stone Cold Steve Austin was the guest referee.

During the match, Schwarzenegger handed a steel chair to Stone Cold which he used to smash The Game. After the match, Triple H walked over to The Oak to teach him a lesson, but instead, Schwarzenegger took him down with a backhanded slap and a barrage of punches to close the show!

Arnold Schwarzenegger In Dwayne Johnson's Movie?

Back in 2003, Dwayne Johnson’s The Rundown was released. 

In the movie, there’s a particular scene where Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a cameo, and is seen walking past Johnson while asking him to “have fun.” 

More often than not, fans have used this moment as passing the torch from one generation’s favorite action hero to the next generation’s!

