'Last Man Standing' Cast: What Are They Up To Now?

When the television program Last Man Standing was discontinued, there was a huge controversy; a lot of it was how it portrayed politics in the program. Unfortunately, it meant eliminating one of the most well-liked TV programs to date, one that had even included some of the original Home Improvement cast and other celebrities.

Since everyone in the Baxter family and their friends had strong, steadfast opinions that set them apart from others and occasionally even from one another, they were a unique and challenging family to be on good terms with. However, the best quality was the family's strength in remaining a cohesive, strong unit that didn't disintegrate.

Although the show finished not too long ago, we're looking at what the Last Man Standing cast has been up to since then (and in the interim) with the hopes of seeing some intriguing new projects from them in the future. However, rather than covering every recurrent guest, we are simply focusing on a few of the series regulars.