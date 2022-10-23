Cara Delevingne is stunning in a classy and low-cut top as she flaunts her iconic good looks and her curves. The British supermodel has been spending time in Europe of late - a recent Instagram share from her came with a Warsaw, Poland geotag. Posting two days ago, Cara delighted her 42.8 million followers, going for a close-up shot that still included some cleavage. Not only did fans leave over 1 million likes, but one also came in from "WAP" star and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
Cara Delevingne Shows Cleavage In Strapless Top
Stuns In Flawless New Photo
The shot showed Cara posing against a blurry wall and indoors. Placing both hands across her chest as she showed off an unusually-short manicure, the sister to Poppy Delevingne gazed deep into the lens as she modeled a low-cut and skin-baring black top that was sleeveless.
Showing off her slender shoulders and toned arms, Cara also flaunted her unique facial features - the runway regular was fully made up as she wore dewy pale foundation and heavy blush, plus rosy pink eyeshadow and a thick brow. Cara sported her locks dark and down, also going for a slightly matted finish. No caption was offered.
Rubbing Shoulders With Lagerfeld
Cara, who is signed to luxury French designer Dior, is also busy collaborating with another known brand. Karl has a partnership with the star via its CARA LOVES KARL collection, one seeing Cara honor her close relationship with deceased and former Chanel director Karl Lagerfeld. In a recent Instagram share, the Suicide Squad actress posed in an open-chest and belted black jumpsuit while rocking a bold red lip, writing:
"Amazing evening in Paris with the @karllagerfeld team celebrating our CARA❤️KARL collection."
Opening Up On Mental Health
Much like fellow supermodels Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, Cara has been opening up on her mental health. Of her high school days, the A-Lister told Harper's Bazaar:
"I dropped out, and I really just wanted to be able to prove that I wasn’t the deadbeat I thought I was. When you have mental health struggles, you can’t see anything, it blinds you." She then echoed something 26-year-old Kendall has spoken of - being overworked in the modeling industry.
Working Too Many Hours
Cara continued: "I was working every single day, something like 98 days consecutively. It was all happening so fast and it was amazing, but it was a lot."
Cara then revealed that modeling didn't come naturally - wearing heels felt weird and it took her a while to get to grips with the gig. Clearly, she was a natural!