Katherine McNamara Stuns In Plunging Tight Dress

All smiles as she posed outdoors and packed by a loud-painted wall, plus greenery, McNamara posed with her legs crossed a little while also gazing sideways. She opted for a sleeveless, ruched, and plunging white dress with a thigh-high slit - male fans were likely eyeing up the stat's toned pins as she also wore barely-there and nude high heels.

Going braless, Katherine kept it glam with her hair worn down and a little curled, also wearing matte makeup and flashing her pearly whites.

In a caption, Katherine wrote: "About last night… 🕊 @TheCreativeCoalition's inaugural #NEXTGEN kickoff with my fellow creative bird of a feather @writtenbymayaaa. 💙." Fans have left over 113,000 likes. Also leaving a like was Aldo Shoes - the actress had tagged the footwear giant for her heels, plus Revolve and Superdown for her outfit. GHD hair did the same - clearly, they were behind the flawless locks.