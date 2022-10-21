Lourdes Leon is showing off her figure and her edgy sense of style. The model and daughter of Grammy winner Madonna is fast rising in the fashion world, and new photos on her Instagram show she's keeping up with style trends. Lourdes, who was a surprise face at the 2022 Met Gala, opted for a club-ready look while sharing a selfie earlier this week. The Savage x Fenty ambassador rocked a braless and very cut-out dress. Check it out below.
Lourdes Leon Stuns In Plunging Cut-Out Dress
Stuns In Cut-Out Evening Look
Posing with a friend and possibly during a night out, Lourdes flaunted her curves in a strappy, multi-banded, black dress that came braless and cut deep to the navel.
Drawing attention to her assets and toned abs, Lourdes made sure her belly piercing was visible while wearing a heavy cross necklace that channeled mom Madonna's style. Leon also wore her dark locks down and sleek, adding messy bangs for a sweaty-effect finish. She appeared minimally made up as she sported a nude rosy lip while wearing beige eyeshadow. "NOVEMBER," she captioned the photo, keeping things a little mysterious.
Climbing The Ranks
Lourdes was once a celeb kid with nothing more than her mother's name. The star has since risen to walk the runways for famous brands, and she's also been tapped by designers. Lourdes has delivered campaigns for Kardashian-adored designer Mugler and is now also signed to American designer Calvin Klein.
Proving she can rock an undies gig, too, Lourdes has further been snapped up by mogul Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie brand.
Opening Up On Her Career
In October 2021, Lourdes landed a high-profile feature with Interview Mag. She opened up about fame and revealed that despite Madonna's $600 million net worth, the star's six kids don't get hand-outs.
Of her career, Lourdes stated: "I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should. Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modelling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects."
Celeb Followers On Instagram
Lourdes boasts a modest 400,000+ followers, but some famous faces follow her. Actress Bella Thorne, reality star Lisa Rinna, and rising singer Lola Consuelos are just of the celebrities who keep tabs on her account.