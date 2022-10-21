Alexandra Daddario Shows Major Cleavage In Mini Dress

Close-up picture of Alexandra Daddario
Getty | Kevin Mazur

Alexandra Daddario's most recent outfit set pulses racing as she demonstrated the timeless appeal of black and white and the advantages of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Considering how stunning the actress has always been, this particular outfit did not surprise us. Of course, it is Daddario, so we expect nothing less from her. The 36-year-old Baywatch star spent Monday night alongside other celebrities like Ciara and Kiernan Shipka at the Giambattista Valli Dinner at Caviar Kaspia in Los Angeles.

Alexandra Serves Body Goals

Alexandra Daddario stuns in black and white dress
Getty | Donato Sardella

Alexandra arrived at the glamorous fashion house dinner wearing a plunging black and white halter-neck mini dress and strapped black sandals. The attire also highlighted her strong legs. She kept her accessories to a minimum to let her outfit speak for itself, and she wore her dark hair straight across her shoulders. Nevertheless, the Percy Jackson star gave the camera a seductive glare while adding a dramatic touch of mascara and a bold coat of red lipstick to her already striking features.

Alexandra Attends Academy Museum Gala In Style

Alexandra Daddario stuns in cream maxi dress
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

A few days before the dinner, Alexandra dazzled in a deep-cut, cream dress with a beaded chest set up at the Academy Museum Gala. Here, mesh paneling served as a collar detail and a sheer finish. The recently wed actress had her trademark raven hair pulled back from her face, and blush-filled makeup highlighted her high cheekbones. Of course, Daddario's dress was her choice as she joined other celebrities at the event in Los Angeles. The White Lotus actress also displayed a floor-length, billowing dress with no bra underneath. And if you're a fan of Alexandra, you know how hard she works to maintain a healthy weight and a balanced lifestyle.

Alexandra's Fitness Routine

Alexandra Daddario stuns in black dress
Getty | Kevin Mazur

First off, Alexandra loves yoga a lot. In March, she uploaded a video of herself practicing her Child's Pose and Downward Dog. She spends her free time in the gym with strength training. Regarding her diet, Alexandra starts her day with a cup of coffee, followed by yogurt with fruit or egg whites with spinach on toast for breakfast. She'll prepare a turkey sandwich with cheese, mayo, and mustard for herself for lunch. Later that night, she'll prepare a steak with vegetables or soup.

Alexandra To Star In The Movie 'I Wish You All The Best'

Alexandra Daddario stuns in black at an event
Getty | Bryan Bedder

"I Wish You All the Best," from ACE Entertainment, will mark Tommy Dorfman's debut as a director, and Alexandra Daddario is slated to star. In 2019, Dorfman optioned the project based on the same-titled best-selling book by Mason Deaver. Dorfman is doing both the screenplay and the production of the movie. We're excited to watch Alexandra excel in this role as well.

