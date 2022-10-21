Alexandra Daddario Shows Major Cleavage In Mini Dress

Alexandra Daddario's most recent outfit set pulses racing as she demonstrated the timeless appeal of black and white and the advantages of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Considering how stunning the actress has always been, this particular outfit did not surprise us. Of course, it is Daddario, so we expect nothing less from her. The 36-year-old Baywatch star spent Monday night alongside other celebrities like Ciara and Kiernan Shipka at the Giambattista Valli Dinner at Caviar Kaspia in Los Angeles.

Keep reading to find out more.