Michelle Trachtenberg as Georgina Sparks on the original Gossip Girl series was a force to be reckoned with! It's been about eleven years since the series last aired, and the actress is still as stunning as ever at 37.

She's now a castmate on the reboot series after a brief hiatus from acting since 2018. She hosted a few TV shows, including Meet, Marry Murder, which is still on, and guest judged on Chopped Junior.

If you're wondering what happened to the actress, stick around for the details.