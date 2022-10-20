True crime drama The Watcher is making waves on Netflix and gradually gaining momentum. However, star actress Mia Farrow hopes the real family avoids the series. The actress has shared why she hopes the real-life family never gets to see the trending Netflix series.
'The Watcher' Star Mia Farrow Hopes The Real-Life Family Doesn't Watch The Netflix Series
Farrow Hopes The Real Family Never Gets To See The Series
The Watcher is a real-life story about a couple with their children who purchased a home in a beautiful neighborhood. However, soon after moving in, the family was sent threatening letters from a stranger. The anonymous writer had only referred to themselves as The Watcher. These anonymous letters end up complicating their life.
In the Netflix series, Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale play the real-life couple, Maria and Derek Broaddus. While Farrow played the odd neighbor who was suspected of sending the letters. In a statement to RadioTimes, Farrow stated, "Hopefully they don't see the series" since fictional elements were added. She also expressed her sympathy for the family.
Farrow On The Producer's Additional Details
Farrow shared that the story was only part of the new series. The producer, Ryan Murphy, deviated from some parts of the story. Farrow shared that it brought a different experience for the actors. Although the storyline included the real story, the details of the series were Murphy's ideas.
The actress asked if she should feel guilty about having fun while filming the movie. Especially during the discussion of the impact true crime drama has on its victims. However, she was assured it was okay by co-star Margo Martindale.
A Look Through The Real-Life Events That Inspired 'The Watcher'
The real events of the story were detailed in 2018 in New York Magazine's The Cut. Derek and Maria Broaddus bought a six-bedroom house in New Jersey. The house was situated at 657 Boulevard in the suburbs of Westfield. After a short while, the couple received a letter addressed to the "New Owner." The strange letter included distinct details about the family.
The former owners of the house had received one letter before leaving after 23 years. The Broaddus family soon received a second letter with more details about their family. After the police said they could do nothing, Derek began to investigate. He strengthened the security and hired private investigators. He also hired a lawyer to speak with a suspected neighbor. The family filed a lawsuit against the former owners, but the story of the letters went viral.
How The Real Family Reacted To The TV Show
The story remains unsolved even after four years. In 2019, the house was sold to a builder. However, there are no new letters therefore the investigation has ceased. Writer Reeves Wiedeman noted that the Broadduses were still in town. In 2018, a horror producer offered to buy the house but the family refused.
Per Hollywood Reporter, in 2016, Lifetime released the family's story without their permission. The family then decided to sell their story to Netflix to have a bit of control over it. They had two requests and a suggestion; the omission of their name onscreen, no resemblance with the cast and their family, and if they pleased, the fictional house could be burnt.