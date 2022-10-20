'The Watcher' Star Mia Farrow Hopes The Real-Life Family Doesn't Watch The Netflix Series

The Watcher is a real-life story about a couple with their children who purchased a home in a beautiful neighborhood. However, soon after moving in, the family was sent threatening letters from a stranger. The anonymous writer had only referred to themselves as The Watcher. These anonymous letters end up complicating their life.

In the Netflix series, Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale play the real-life couple, Maria and Derek Broaddus. While Farrow played the odd neighbor who was suspected of sending the letters. In a statement to RadioTimes, Farrow stated, "Hopefully they don't see the series" since fictional elements were added. She also expressed her sympathy for the family.