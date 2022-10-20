Jordyn Woods Flaunts Her Curves In A Tight Bodysuit

The reality star recently posted a picture of herself posing in a revealing bodysuit, leaving little to the imagination. Jordyn tilts her head to the side, letting her curly hair fall over one shoulder.

The girlfriend to Karl Anthony donned a one-piece bodysuit decorated with pink and black symbols, as well as what appears to be a sun over her belly button. She also posted a close-up photo in which she displayed the reddish undertones in her hair by holding out a curly strand between her shiny black fingernails. While she adorned her fingers with gold and silver rings and a gold chain draped over her left shoulder. She, however, displays her black boots while standing with one leg crossed in front of the other as the material hugs her curves down to her feet.