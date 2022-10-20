Jordyn Woods, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, has been brightening up the gram lately, and it's safe to say that her page is slowly but surely becoming our favorite for all things glam. The model decides to thrill her Instagram followers with sultry images of her, and the shoots leave us speechless. Girl, go for it! We are here for all of it.
Jordyn Woods Flaunts Her Curves In A Tight Bodysuit
The Latest
Doses Of Sheer Goodness
The reality star recently posted a picture of herself posing in a revealing bodysuit, leaving little to the imagination. Jordyn tilts her head to the side, letting her curly hair fall over one shoulder.
The girlfriend to Karl Anthony donned a one-piece bodysuit decorated with pink and black symbols, as well as what appears to be a sun over her belly button. She also posted a close-up photo in which she displayed the reddish undertones in her hair by holding out a curly strand between her shiny black fingernails. While she adorned her fingers with gold and silver rings and a gold chain draped over her left shoulder. She, however, displays her black boots while standing with one leg crossed in front of the other as the material hugs her curves down to her feet.
A Shein Partnership
Jordyn Woods celebrated her birthday and the debut of her Shein x Jordyn Woods collection with a star-studded party in Los Angeles on Monday night, just days before turning 25. In a revealing mini dress from her Shein collaboration, Woods attracted attention. She displayed the Shein Rhinestone Dress from her line with a major global online retailer. The short black dress has sheer cutouts on the sides and a front with a velvet pattern to enhance her figure.
She accessorized the dress with plush full-length black fur, a glittering silver clutch, and strap-detail black and silver sandals. Woods finished her appearance with a silver necklace and a classy top bun.
Big 25
Jordan went all out on her 25th birthday, creating a replica of the famous Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli. The former BFF of Kylie Jenner looked terrific while posing on a clamshell in photos taken by Bonnie Nichoalds. She was wearing nothing but her skin, which looked flawless. The Shein collaborator continued elaborating on her decision to remake her birthday shoot after the well-known painting.
Officially The Boyfriend Of The Year
Karl officially deserves the "boyfriend of the year award" - not only did he serenade her with sweet words on her day, but he also delivered gifts as he offered to help fund any two businesses of her choice, and that's so beautiful.