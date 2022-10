For years, people have waited for Bronny James to break out and follow in his father's steps. And, even though it might still be a while before we see him set foot on an NBA hardwood, the firstborn son of the hoops legend is already making waves in the industry.

Bronny didn't turn a lot of heads on limited minutes in his first couple of years at Sierra Canyon's elite basketball program. But the game is starting to come to him as he gets older, and he looks poised to take the world by storm.