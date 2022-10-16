Anne Hathaway juggled fans' memories at her recent star-studded appearance at New York Fashion Week, and it got her admirers talking about her 2006 iconic role in The Devil Wears Prada. Before long social media users buzzed up their timelines, alluding to a sequel to the comedy drama. Presently, Hathaway has clarified speculations of what might be the fate of The Devil Wears Prada when it cones to making a sequel.
Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'
The Latest
'The Devil Wears Prada' At NYFW
ET caught up with Hollywood belle, Anne Hathaway at the red carpet event for he latest flick, Armageddon Time, and there was a quick chat resonating the possibility of a second installation for The Devil Wears Prada. The star actress graced the occasion rocking a glistening Valentino dress and serving a dose of class. Hathaway and the publication got talking about her iconic fashion moment from September when she had fans trending the 2006 rom com on social media.
During New York Fashion Week, Hathaway has sat front row with stars like Serena Williams and fashion boss Anna Wintour and it was nothing short of memorable. On the one hand, Hathaway had rocked a look synonymous to an outfit from the old-time movie.
Channeling Andy Sachs
She stepped out sporting a croc-embossed leather jacket which was thrown over a black turtle neck sweatshirt. Hathaway also wore her hair in her signature TDWP bangs. On the other hand, she sat with Wintour who was a major inspiration for the movie. Fans were quickly reminded of how the look resonated with one of the last scenes from the movie
Many took to Twitter sharing how they noticed the mind-blowing fashion moment. One person stated, "Anne Hathaway referencing herself from the devil wears Prada (17 years ago) while sitting next to anna Wintour at fashion week… the grip she has on me."
Hathaway On A Possible Sequel?
Hathaway got fans talking, hoping and crossing their fingers for a sequel. During her chat with ET, the "Oceans' 8" actress revealed that her look was a complete coincidence and she was also amazed that people noticed the similarities. On whether TDWP will be enacted in a sequel, the 39-year-old star shared:
"There's not going to be a sequel. It's not gonna happen. It's just like, we can't do it. It's not gonna happen. It exists. There are other films. There will be other films. We can just watch that one [The Devil Wears Prada] again."
Hathaway's Role On TDWP
In July, Hathaway commemorated the 16th anniversary of TDWP on Instagram sharing several pictures and fashion moments from the movie. Back in 2006, the Princess Diaries actress played Andy Sachs, a young journalist looking to make a name for herself at a fashion magazine franchise.
Her fate had brought her to the presence of the epic, and ruthless editor, Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) and so did her character development begin. Andy eventually gets a makeover, and a plot development that saw her leave the magazine franchise towards the end.