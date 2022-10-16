Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

ET caught up with Hollywood belle, Anne Hathaway at the red carpet event for he latest flick, Armageddon Time, and there was a quick chat resonating the possibility of a second installation for The Devil Wears Prada. The star actress graced the occasion rocking a glistening Valentino dress and serving a dose of class. Hathaway and the publication got talking about her iconic fashion moment from September when she had fans trending the 2006 rom com on social media.

During New York Fashion Week, Hathaway has sat front row with stars like Serena Williams and fashion boss Anna Wintour and it was nothing short of memorable. On the one hand, Hathaway had rocked a look synonymous to an outfit from the old-time movie.