Paris Jackson Looks Smoking Hot in a Sheer Lingerie and Leather Combat Boots

Fashion Week Paris Jackson is a mood as we're seeing a different side to the singer. In a viral reel that's now gathered over 1.2 million views on Instagram, the 24-year-old model joked about letting her nipples out after getting backlash the last time she wore a similarly revealing outfit.

Although she wore a shredded sweater dress to the Stella McCartney show last week, Jackson wore a cover-up one-piece bodysuit underneath. This time though, she doesn't care what people think so, she let her nipple piercing show through her crochet top.

Jackson used a tan palette for her Lacoste dinner outfit, choosing a burgundy lace bralette, matching shorts and a multi-colored long coat tired on her waist and worn off-shoulder. She paired the three-piece outfit with burgundy combat boots & calf-length socks and wore her two-toned ombre hair in a messy shoulder-length style completing her grunge look.

The model carried a tan backpack adding color to her otherwise dark look although she kept her makeup light. Her nipple rings peeking behind her bralette caused some conversation on the internet and in her comments.

Jackson's Fall fashion style has been inspirational so far. She wore light nude tones for an after party during Paris Fashion Week, showing off her skin in a silky lace mini dress also showing her boobs and an oversized printed jacket topped with knee-high suede boots.

That same day, she joined her famous aunt, Janet Jackson at one of the after parties in Paris. The rare moment surprised fans as the ladies haven't been together publicly since the late Michael Jackson's burial in 2012. The older Jackson was pleased with the reunion as she wrote,

So Good Catching up with my beautiful niece

When fans noted the younger Jackson was absent from her aunt's Billboard Music Awards Icon presentation, Paris said she wasn't aware. Then, she warned trolls to stop commenting on her family and their relationship even sticking up for Janet and the rest saying she'd always love and respect them.

Paris shared a lengthy caption on Instagram saying,

...Every family has their moments of trauma, heartbreak, separation, love, oneness, tribe, pain, everything. EVERY FAMILY. My family, specifically, and a good number of others...well, our drama is broadcasted worldwide through media.

Asides that time, Paris has tried her best to dispel all rumors of bad blood between her andher aunt including a tweet saying they hadn't argued in six years back in 2018.