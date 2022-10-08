Arnold Schwarzenegger And Sylvester Stallone's Bromance Got Stronger When They Ended Up At The Hospital Together

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are two Eighties action stars who have built a close friendship outside Hollywood but weren't always besties. The duo were rivals in their heyday, thanks to their similar acting roles and audience.

While Schwarzenegger built his fame through The Terminator, which became a franchise, Stallone built his through the Rocky series. Admittedly both fictional characters live in widely polarizing universes, but they both possessed the brawns and beauty that kept the audience on the edge of their seats.