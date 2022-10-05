Brie Larson Stuns In Sexy Skintight Jumpsuit

In this two-part picture, Brie shows us she can serve both face and body. The first frame shows off the actor's perfectly highlighted face. Looking at this picture carefully, you can deduce that she's in a dressing room which makes us believe she may be getting ready to grace a show.

It's a gold beaded halter-neck jumpsuit that shows off her toned body with a game face that shows she is ready to roll. She accessorized with a stylish waist belt spotting a buckle at the middle which was a bold Valentino "V" Logo.