Hardware Worker Epically Shuts Down Man Who Tries To Mansplain HardiPlank To Her

Let's be honest—working in customer service isn't always the most glamorous job in the world. You deal with many angry people; sometimes, you just can't win. People are rude, and sometimes things just don't go your way—like this TikTok user's story about an irritable customer who mansplained a HardiPlank to her.

This TikTok user is going viral for her hilarious take on dealing with an irritable customer.

The woman, who goes by the name of Rae Lynn Carson (@raelynncarson) on TikTok, works at a home improvement store. In her video, she recounted a story of an encounter with a customer who was looking for HardiPlank. The video racked up over 300,000 views, with many people relating to her story.

"Look, I understand life is hard. I'm living it. I'm consumed by it," user Rae Lynn Carson starts her video. "Let's just stop bringing this energy to other people when you're having a bad day," @raelynncarson continues.

So, here's what happened.