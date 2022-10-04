This Action-Packed Keanu Reeves Movie Is Finally On Netflix

Keanu was first introduced to the action genre in 1991 when he starred in Point Break. He played Johnny Utah, an FBI agent who was chasing a gang of robbers. The movie showed the relationship between Keanu's character, Johnny, and a gang leader, Bodhi. Bodhi was the leader of a quartet of surfers who were also robbers. Johnny worked his way to get close to Bodhi as a surfer.

Bodhi was an adrenaline junkie and was always hyped, surfing high waves, skydiving, and robbing banks. His dream was to go surfing during a severe storm. Going into Bodhi's world, Johnny was faced with contrasting thoughts of what was right and wrong. The movie has a linking theme of loyalty and betrayal just like in The Fast and Furious.