Brie Larson Gets Drunk At Chicks Concert

Brie Larson is famous for taking on action roles, but the actress' latest Instagram posts show that she's as goofy as they come in her private life. She searched through her archives and found old pictures of herself having a good time with friends at The Chicks concert earlier this year.

Larson confirmed there's more to her than her frequent action roles in comic book adaptations and original scripts. After signing to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2018, she joined another blockbusting franchise - The Fast and Furious.