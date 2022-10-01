Brie Larson Gets Drunk At Chicks Concert

Close up of Brie Larson smiling
Getty | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Entertainment
chisom

Brie Larson is famous for taking on action roles, but the actress' latest Instagram posts show that she's as goofy as they come in her private life. She searched through her archives and found old pictures of herself having a good time with friends at The Chicks concert earlier this year.

Larson confirmed there's more to her than her frequent action roles in comic book adaptations and original scripts. After signing to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2018, she joined another blockbusting franchise - The Fast and Furious.

'The Chicks' Concert Changes Larson's Life

Larson went from getting high on cocktails to dancing the night away in her concert carousel. The actress wore a casual outfit of a knitted multicolor sweatshirt over sequin pants, a white tank top, and sneakers. She tied her hair in a messy ponytail and had her makeup natural.

The Captain Marvel actress said the night changed her forever, and although that's an exaggerated way to say she had fun, the pictures are all the proof you need.

Throwback To Scotts Pilgrim Vs. The World

Brie Larson at the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World premiere in 2010
Getty | Mark Cuthbert

In 2010, Larson featured in the graphic novel adaption of Scott Pilgrim by Bryan Lee O'Malley, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World as Envy, as one of the Bandmates. Shortly after her The Chicks concert experience, she felt nostalgic and dug the pictures from the production days for the 'Gram.

Larson shared a picture of herself rehearsing for Clash at Demonhead and asked the movie producer, Edgar Wright, to please send the boots she wore in the scene. Although her version wasn't on the original movie soundtrack, a YouTube video featuring her vocals now has 13 million views, while the song on Spotify has almost 40 million streams.

Attending The D23 Expo

Brie Larson in a navy pantsuit and white shirt at the D23 Expo
Getty | Jesse Grant

Last month, Larson joined her fellow Marvel stars at the D23 Expo to announce their upcoming film. The MCU superhero showed up in a navy pantsuit and white button-up shirt with her dark blonde hair worn in a wavy curl.

She captioned her picture, saying Disney is the happiest place in the world, explaining her bright smile. In another post, Larson told trolls to combust from hate because of her co-stars, Imani Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

The Marvels Are Coming

Imani vellani, Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris at the D23 Expo 2022
Getty | Alberto E. Rodriguez

There's no doubt that Larson is a woman of many talents, and we can't wait to see her thrown down in the upcoming The Marvels and Fast X. She unveiled her name for the movie, although her role is still under wraps.

