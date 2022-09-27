Anna Kendrick Shows Off Her Killer Style In 'Neon Demon' Dress

Few people can ace the red carpet as Anna Kendrick can, so let's all take a moment to appreciate the gorgeous outfit she wore for the September 11 premiere of Alice, Darling at TIFF. After going pretty in pink in Lanvin at the Love Life premiere in October, the Oscar nominee kept to a youthful palette in Neon Demon for this month's event and delivered yet another flawless strapless minidress look that was absolutely spot-on.

Kendrick, who plays the lead role in the Mary Nighy-directed drama, posted the look on Instagram and got tons of likes from fans. Scroll for photos!