Anna Kendrick Shows Off Her Killer Style In 'Neon Demon' Dress

Few people can ace the red carpet as Anna Kendrick can, so let's all take a moment to appreciate the gorgeous outfit she wore for the September 11 premiere of Alice, Darling at TIFF. After going pretty in pink in Lanvin at the Love Life premiere in October, the Oscar nominee kept to a youthful palette in Neon Demon for this month's event and delivered yet another flawless strapless minidress look that was absolutely spot-on.

Kendrick, who plays the lead role in the Mary Nighy-directed drama, posted the look on Instagram and got tons of likes from fans. Scroll for photos!

A Vibrant Pop Of Color

Kendrick was a vibrant pop of color on the red carpet in a neon-yellow dress. With a fitted top and a slightly billowed skirt, it emphasized her lean figure, making for an elegant look that was all about showing off her chiseled shoulders and toned legs.

The 37-year-old accessorized with strappy silver heels, which drew even more attention to her sculpted pins, as did the revealing hemline that cut off at the mid-thigh. She coordinated her statement drop-down earrings with her footwear, opting for a high knotted ponytail that left her jewelry on display.

Radiant On The Red Carpet

Spreading her action across two separate posts, Kendrick uploaded a couple of shots from the red carpet, including a gorgeous snap of her beaming smile. She also posted a shot of herself taking a selfie with fans, and added a still from the Alice, Darling movie depicting her as her character, Alice.

In the moving drama written by Alanna Francis, Kendrick plays a woman battling the psychological effects of her abusive relationship, one in which she's being manipulated and gaslighted by her successful boyfriend (played by Charlie Carrick). The movie still Kendrick chose to post is highly evocative of that and her heart-wrenching performance has already met great reviews.

Hitting Close To Home

Kendrick's phenomenal performance in the movie stems from "personal experience," she recently revealed in an interview with PEOPLE. Speaking about how the role resonated with her, the actress opened up about a past relationship with a partner she did not name.

“I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” she shared. “I think my rep sent it to me because he knew what I’d been dealing with and sent it along."

The actress, who nearly passed up the role for fear of re-traumatizing herself until she learned production was “many, many months away,” added: “My body still believes that it was my fault. So even with this concrete jumping-off point for me, to walk out of that relationship knowing that I wasn’t crazy, it’s incredible the way that recovery has been so challenging.”

The Elevator Incident

Of course, we can't mention the Alice, Darling premiere without noting a little incident that occurred the day of. Just before her red-carpet appearance at the Toronto festival, the actress got stuck in an elevator with a bunch of people and had to be rescued by "lovely Canadian firefighters."

Kendrick, who documented the whole thing on social media, kept her spirits up the entire time and was cracking jokes and entertaining everybody. "This is why I should take the stairs next time," she is heard saying in the video that you can watch below.

