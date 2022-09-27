See Gal Gadot Handle A Gun In An Upcoming Action-Packed Netflix Movie

The Red Notice actress is set to show fans another thriving action sensation. The teaser of Heart Of Stone shows Gadot playing Rachel Stone. The first footage from the action thriller was released on Saturday as a part of Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event.

Gal shared that the movie was "extremely epic." The 37-year-old also shared, "it's super grounded and raw. [...] We really wanted to make sure we kept it realistic so people can feel the pain." Jamie Dornan also commented that since so much was happening in the movie, it made it big scale. Gadot is also set to appear as the Evil Queen in the upcoming Snow White.