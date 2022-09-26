'What Is Wrong With You?': Server Calls Out Customers Who Stay Hours After Closing Time

No one should ever force an employee to work past their closing time, especially without leaving a good tip.

It might not be the worst thing in the world to linger in a restaurant for ten minutes after it closes. But when a customer lingers for an hour or longer, it is likely that their presence is not only unnecessary but also incredibly rude.

TikToker Jacey (@jaceycamryn), who identifies as a member of "servertok" and "therapytok," recently shared a story about covering a shift and serving customers who stayed an hour after closing time.

Keep scrolling to get more details of her story.