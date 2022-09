Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a 2-0 start of the NFL season. However, the Bucs' offense is quite shorthanded and could use another elite pass-catcher.

Needless to say, it's hard to come across one of those at this point in the season, as most stars are already signed. However, there's that guy called Rob Gronkowski who's supposed to be pretty good at football.