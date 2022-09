Kate Beckinsale's Instagram feed is always a joy to see due to the actress' never-ending antics. In a recent share, she proved that anyone can be a mermaid with her cute dance and artificial mermaid tail.

Although she's often goofy on the internet, Beckinsale gets serious on social issues that are passionate to her. She always speaks up against injustice no matter the circumstance and has done it again.

Keep reading to find out more.