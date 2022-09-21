Salma Hayek Stuns In Low-Cut Hot Pink Dress

Salma Hayek enjoyed a private Mariachi band performance on her birthday at the beginning of this month. As the actress turned 56, she decided an intimate ceremony with family was the best way to celebrate her new age.

Although she was indoors, Hayek dressed up for the occasion spotting a beautiful pink dress that put her in a festive mood. She sang along with the melodic band and moved her body to the rhythm of their instruments.

The Mariachi band was a fitting homage to her home country, Mexico, while the festivities following her vacation were a fitting way to end a long season of movie-making and promotions from Eternals to Magic Mike 3.