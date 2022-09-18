Liam Neeson's Fantasy Epic Is Now On Netflix

Liam Neeson has as many bad movies as he has masterpieces, if not more, and the fantasy epic, Clash of the Titans is definitely one of the former. For a film with a stellar cast of Sam Worthington, Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, and Mads Mikkelson, to name a few, this reboot wasn't worth it.

However, it's common knowledge that critics' least favorite movies can turn out to be fan favorites, especially in this streaming era. Clash of the Titans is now available for consumers with a taste for cheesy fantasy.