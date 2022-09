The Emmys finally came this Sunday to the excitement of the nominees, but fans at home are often more interested in fashion. Sydney Sweeney earned her first double-Emmy nominations earlier this year for her works in The White Lotus and Euphoria.

"What's she wearing this year?" "Would she walk the red carpet?" and more exciting questions flood the internet. 25-year-old Sydney Sweeney didn't disappoint her fans as she appeared on the carpet wearing a beautiful floral grey dress.