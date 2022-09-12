Jennette McCurdy Reveals Troubling Email From Late Mom On 'Red Table Talk'

The 30-year-old star talked about her childhood experiences and all she went through under the watch of her late mother who was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. Debra was controlling to the extent of making her take a shower with her then 15-year-old brother when she was just 11. According to Yahoo, Debra started to shape Jennette's life into a star when she was 6. To fulfill her dream of being famous, she made her daughter live the life she wanted and even provide for the family financially.

When Jennette got the role of "Sam" in iCarly, Jennette developed anorexia and bulimia. Debra would also conduct inspections on Jennette's body, touching her breast, and vagina and even shaving her legs. The child star explained how she dreaded shower time when she was young.