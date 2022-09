Meghan claims in the legal document that Jim verbally abused her repeatedly and consistently via text and the co-parenting app, Family Wizard.

The ex-couple shares a 5-year-old daughter Aspen and 4-year-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes. While it is still unclear what Jim said to his ex-wife, sources believe it may have to do with the fact that they have shared custody of their children. And more specifically, it may be related to their pick-up and drop-off schedule, which Meghan believes Jim hasn't followed.

Most recently, Jim also accused the mom of three of endangering their kids after learning she was partying in Miami. Consequently, there is a considerable possibility that Meghan filed a restraining order against him because of their kids.