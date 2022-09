Although Adriana Lima left Victoria's Secret years ago, the model remains in top fitness shape. She welcomed her third child on Aug 29, and although she is now a mother to three, she always looks incredible.

This is her first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers, 41, a movie producer. She also has two daughters - Valentina, 12, and Sienna, nine - with her ex-husband, Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric, 43. How has she always bounced back, though? Here are her fitness tips.