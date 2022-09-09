MMA News: Dana White Gives Ultimate Praise To Diaz Brothers

Dana White had a ton to say about the Diaz brothers and even calls them legends in the MMA world.

"It's been fun," White said. "It's really been fun dealing with those two. At certain times, it was whatever, but looking back, the Diaz brothers have been an absolute blast. They're legends in this sport. They're legends in this company, and these days come with all the guys, and if that's what Nate wants, then we wish him the best."

"This kid came in on 'The Ultimate Fighter... He's fought incredible wars for us, and, you know, he's been a big part of this company for a very long time–and what more could I ask of Nate Diaz? You know, if Nate's ready to make this his last fight, I wish him all the best in the world."