Ever since Aaron Rodgers took over at quarterback, the Green Bay Packers have been the team to beat in the NFC North. And while he only has one Super Bowl to show for it, he's led his team to a divisional pennant in more than half of his seasons as a starter.

So, unsurprisingly, the Packers are once again expected to be the top dog in the division, as the back-to-back MVP is still running and gunning.