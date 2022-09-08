19-Year-Old Live Streams His Shooting Spree That Left 4 Dead, 3 Injured In Memphis

At the news conference, Chief Cerelyn Davis of the Memphis Police Department said Kelly’s crimes started just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, when a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in his driveway in the 3100 block of Lyndale Avenue.

Kelly began again around 4:30 p.m. when Memphis Police reported two shootings at separate locations that were minutes apart.

Kelly then shot and killed a man inside his car, and then shot a woman in the leg on Norris Road near the southbound ramp to Interstate 240 and taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

Kelly was on Facebook Live around 6 p.m. when he went into an AutoZone store and critically wounded a man, the authorities said. Officers were notified and alerted residents to the potential danger.

The authorities said that he then carjacked a woman and shot and killed her. He then killed a woman, injured another man, and carjacked another car.

Police have not yet publicly identified the victims of the shooting spree.

