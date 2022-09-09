'It Wasn't Funny At All': Tiffany Haddish On Child Molestation Accusation

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish is under fire for an alleged child molestation and grooming case alongside a colleague, Aries Spears. The 42-year-old actress is desperate to clear her name but can't yet discuss the ongoing legal case and its implications.

Earlier this week, news broke out that she groomed and molested two minors by making them act a sketch involving sexual innuendos. Per her short explanation, it was intended as a comedic sketch but rubbed the audience wrongly leading to unexpected backlash and a suit from the children's mother.

Child Molestation Allegations

Haddish released a short statement acknowledging her faults in a few words while denying culpability of any legal nature. She explained that she couldn't speak further on it so her words wouldn't be used negatively in court but she's working on clearing her name.

However, her statement did little to sway public opinion or the complainant in her favor. The mother of the two children asked the D. A. to issue an arrest warrant for Spears and Haddish.

Jane Doe Speaks Out

According to Marca, the mother said her teenage daughter, Jane Doe, was 14 in 2013 when Haddish cited her as perfect for the now questionable role. The now-22-year-old adult explained that she felt uncomfortable shooting the scene back then and couldn't deliver as they wanted. She was asked to mimic Haddish who taught her to perform oral sex on a sandwich and received $100 for her role.

'Through A Pedophile's Eyes'

The second complainant, John Doe was 7 at that time and the mother claims Haddish told him she was good for "a Nickelodeon sizzle reel." John Doe also alleges Haddish encouraged him to visit Spears' house and isolated him from his sister letting the latter molest the 7-year-old under the guise of filming a Nickelodeon reel.

It surely doesn't help Haddish and Spears' case that the skit involving the then-7-year-old child was titled, "Through a Pedophile's Eyes."

Update On The Case

The case is now in California's Superior Court for Los Angeles County, as the claimants submit that Haddish and Spear traumatized them for life. According to a People-obtained document, the Girls Trip star asked Jane Doe to watch a man and woman perform sexual acts on video which was inappropriate for a 14-year-old.

It's not looking good for either party but the court of Public Opinion is not real-life and that's where the case will be prosecuted. Until then, we await further news as the story develops.

