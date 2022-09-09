'It Wasn't Funny At All': Tiffany Haddish On Child Molestation Accusation

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish is under fire for an alleged child molestation and grooming case alongside a colleague, Aries Spears. The 42-year-old actress is desperate to clear her name but can't yet discuss the ongoing legal case and its implications.

Earlier this week, news broke out that she groomed and molested two minors by making them act a sketch involving sexual innuendos. Per her short explanation, it was intended as a comedic sketch but rubbed the audience wrongly leading to unexpected backlash and a suit from the children's mother.