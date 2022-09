It's been about two months since Christina Aguilera graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar Magazine, but we can't get enough of her outtakes. The singer looked breathtaking in her platinum silver hair and an unbuttoned shirt dress.

In reality, there wasn't a bad picture in her issue, but if we had to choose a favorite, this look would top the list. Apart from the fact that it embraces her youthful nature, it's just the right amount of black and white to highlight her creamy, glowing skin.