Christina Aguilera In Bikini Is A 'Teenage Dirtbag'

Christina Aguilera
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Geri Green

Christina Aguilera has jumped aboard the trend of celebrities going #TeenageDirtbag. The viral trend sweeping TikTok and Instagram involves sharing old high-school prom photos or similar and honoring the 2000-released "Teenage Dirtbag" track by Wheatus. Singer Christina shared hers on Instagram recently, offering up a mash-up of photos and flaunting her figure in multiple bikini looks. The Grammy winner told her followers: "I’m just an OG #teenagedirtbag baby 🖤."

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Packers' David Bakhtiari Could Be Ready For Week 1

Peyton Manning's Former Teammate Says Justin Herbert Is Better Than Him

Pat McAfee Says He Considered Suicide After Missing Two FGs In 2007's Backyard Brawl

Erin Andrews Talks About Her Brand's Expansion And Nailing A Tom Brady Impression

Body Found In Memphis Identified As Kidnapped Teacher Eliza Fletcher

OG At Embracing Herself

2002 marked the Stripped era bringing tracks including "Beautiful." Years later, Xtina is championing self-love like the OG that she is. “I don’t weigh myself. What looks good on one person might not look good on another body type. I happen to be very confident in my own skin. It takes time to get to that place. But, it’s all about embracing yourself and your body type,'" she told Marie Claire.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Reading Her Old Diaries

More recently, Aguilera opened up to Health, where she discussed some of the benefits of being hunkered down during the global pandemic.

"I have this massive trunk of old diaries that I've literally kept from the past 20 years of my life. I was able to catch up on them and do some self-reflecting. It really forced me to be silent and take a look at myself. In some regard, I wasn't happy with a lot of things, and it's scary to face those feelings that, under normal circumstances, you don't have time to face because everyone is going, going, going," she revealed.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Owning The 'Weird Space'

The former rival to Britney Spears then noted being in the entertainment industry since childhood, continuing:

"I've been working since I was 7 years old. When I'm not working, there's a heavy amount of guilt that I feel. It's been embedded in me since I was little—you're shamed if you don't want to keep up. As a child [entertainer], you're all pitted against one another, and other children are all about that grind too. It's a weird space to grow up in."

Don't Hold Back

The fiesty star added: "You start asking yourself: "Why am I holding back in certain areas of my life? Who am I really living my life for?" And with age, you figure out that life is too short to waste time thinking about what other people think about you. I've realized I am making memories for myself and that I shouldn't worry about what other people think."

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.