Christina Aguilera In Bikini Is A 'Teenage Dirtbag'

More recently, Aguilera opened up to Health, where she discussed some of the benefits of being hunkered down during the global pandemic.

"I have this massive trunk of old diaries that I've literally kept from the past 20 years of my life. I was able to catch up on them and do some self-reflecting. It really forced me to be silent and take a look at myself. In some regard, I wasn't happy with a lot of things, and it's scary to face those feelings that, under normal circumstances, you don't have time to face because everyone is going, going, going," she revealed.