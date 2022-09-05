Panic At CNN As New Boss Is Reportedly Purging 'Woke' Employees

After the abrupt resignation of Jeff Zucker in February this year, producer Chris Licht took over as the chairman and CEO of CNN, one of the most popular news networks in the United States.

Licht has already made some radical changes. In August, CNN canceled the show Reliable Sources, which resulted in host Brian Stelter leaving the network.

And last week, host John Harwood announced his departure from CNN. According to new reports, these firings are part of Licht's effort to rid CNN of "the woke."