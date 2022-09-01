Ana de Armas Stuns In Little Black Dress At The Library

Ana de Armas, 34 years old, and one of the hottest actresses around at the moment, is clearly driven to succeed on both sides of the pond. The Cuban-Spanish actress is everywhere at the moment, starring in some of the biggest hits of the last few years. From Knives Out with Daniel Craig to No Time to Die (also with Daniel Craig!), she is quickly showing why her prowess is so formidable and what she is capable of. With 7.8 million followers on her Instagram account alone, de Armas is already known far and wide for her charm and beauty. As her star continues to rise, fans are intrigued and want to know more about her. You may know her as a Bond Girl now, but the truth is she is far more than that!