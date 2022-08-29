How Serial Killer Edward Wayne Edwards Was Thought To Be The Zodiac Killer After Daughter's Google Search

The elusive killer is uncannily frightening. They randomly choose victims, whether alone in the home or parked at Lovers Lane with a companion. This killer has no type. Their mission is to overpower, control, and kill, and anyone will suffice. Their prey is thrown off guard by broad daylight, chirping birds, and picnic settings when the slippery assailant disrupts an idyllic scene by casting an emotional threat, unleashing terror and brutality never before seen by the slain nor many seasoned investigators.

Edward Wayne Edwards was a ball of fury who terrorized the streets, women, and couples. Police believe Edwards is suspected of murdering over 30 people and may have been one of the most prolific serial killers to torment society.

If more than 30 slayings aren't enough to frighten those who refuse to lock their doors at night in their "Mayberry" towns, maybe the mention of the Zodiac Killer will.

Edwards' daughter and a Google search ignited a firestorm of suspicion, and investigators believe they've solved a case full of riddles and mind-boggling clues that kept them perplexed for decades. Not only was Edwards a serial murderer, but he may also have been the infamous Zodiac Killer.