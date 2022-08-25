Christina Aguilera Soaks Up the Sun In A White Bikini

Christina Aguilera is stunning in a white string bikini as she flaunts her fabulous figure for a poolside sunbathing. The Grammy winner made July headlines for showing off her bombshell body in a series of Instagram photos - she soaked up the sun while enjoying a leafy and flowering greenery terrace in Spain, also rocking a Holy Trinity bikini.

Sizzling in the sun, the "Stripped" singer made it self-love and acceptance in her post, lounging around the poolside and enjoying a dip in some photos. "Loving me for me," the singer wrote.

Read on to see the photos, and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.