Kylie Jenner Fires Back At TikTok User Who Commented On Her Lips

Kylie Jenner is not one to take sly comments lying down. The reality star and socialite knows to defend herself when sly comments come flying in. The 25-year-old recently fired back at a TikTok user who poked fun at her lips.
Kylie Fires Back
On Saturday, August 21, The Kardashians star took to TikTok to share a video she made with her bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou. The two friends posed in fitted black tops and bulky lips while Ciara's Favorite played in the background.
Kylie fired back at one TikTok user who commented, "The lips, please," alongside grimacing, sweating, and skull emojis. "It's the filter but go off," the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum wrote in response.
Her response did not go unnoticed as the rest of her two million followers reacted to her clap back in the comments section.
A Previous Clapback
This is not the first time Kylie has fired back at her critics. Earlier this month, the Kylie Skin creator slammed makeup artist Kevin James Bennett. The latter accused her of refusing to follow proper sanitary protocols while visiting a lab in Milan for her makeup collection.
"I'm a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job. … I've NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask…and disposable GLOVES," Bennett wrote on August 5, in response to an upload Kylie shared via Instagram.
The upload showed the Kylie Cosmetics founder in a lab coat working with beauty products. "In the lab creating new magic for you guys ... better than ever," she captioned the clip, tagging her brand in the post.
Kylie Set The Record Straight
According to Us Weekly, Kylie responded with a comment of her own, insisting the photo was not actually taken in a manufacturing facility and she would "never" bypass sanitary protocols.
"Kevin – this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. that's completely unacceptable i agree."
She added, "No one is putting customers at risk ! shame on you Kevin for spreading false information !!!!"
The Altercation
A back and forth ensued between the two as the beauty guru accused the reality star of "gaslighting" her fans. Bennett claimed Kylie was "gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics," adding he wondered "what ignorant manufacturer ... let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor - without following proper sanitation protocols."
Kylie clapped back once again, stating that she would have to change her dog Kevin's name due to the altercation. According to Daily Mail, sources revealed that Kylie was not on the production floor but was in the accessible lab area where she could play around with colors and ideate concepts.