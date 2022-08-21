Chanel West Coast Shows Off Baby Bump In Pretty Pink Dress

Chanel has opened up about the pregnancy and how motherhood may change her and her beats. "I already got the party records on lock, you know, we already got all of that vibe. And now I want to just make some like deeper, more thoughtful music that just is really inspirational for other mothers to listen to. So it'll be a little bit more deep subject matters," she told Hollywood Life, adding:

"I mean, you know, I know that there's some people out there who have kids and still make a lot of ratchet stuff, but I was like, 'Let's tone it down a little bit.'"