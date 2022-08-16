How Carlos Carrasco's Injury Could Impact The Mets

Carlos Carrasco
Wikimedia | UCinternational

Sports
Ernesto Cova

The New York Mets lost more than just a key game to the Atlanta Braves. SP Carlos Carrasco had to leave early with left side tightness and the status of his injury is unclear right now.

Buck Showalter and the Mets are likely to be cautious with their injury-prone star. He had managed to avoid injury and was one of the highest points of the Mets' stellar rotation, but now he's looking at missing another key series against the Philadelphia Phillies, at least.

So, how will his absence impact one of Major League Baseball's deepest, most consistent teams of the season?

They Have Options

Carlos Carrasco
Giphy | MLB

The Athletic's Will Sammon dug deep into Showalter's bag of options to replace Carrasco. He pointed out Jose Butto as a possibility and David Peterson as the likeliest candidate, claiming that they'd only use Trevor Williams in the event of an emergency:

"If Carrasco is out, an internal option to start might include reliever Williams. The Mets will not plan on using Williams until they know Carrasco’s status," Sammon wrote. "Could Triple-A Syracuse starting pitcher Jose Butto, who is on the 40-man roster, be another possibility? There’s also a chance the team looks externally and evaluates who is available on the waiver wire. After the doubleheader, Peterson, who has a 3.30 ERA/4.01 FIP with a 1.27 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 79 major-league innings this season, would be the best candidate to slide into Carrasco’s role, if the spot in the rotation is vacated."

Durability Has Always Been A Concern

Carlos Carrasco
Wikimedia | Beisbol

Moreover, it seemed like it was just a matter of time before the Mets took a look at Carrasco's pitch and inning counts. He's struggled to stay healthy over the past couple of seasons, so keeping him on a short leash seemed like the wisest choice:

"Regardless of the injury, it was always going to be interesting to see how the Mets took into account Carrasco’s innings total heading into September in an effort to keep him available for the playoffs," added Sammon. "He has thrown 126 1/3 innings. He hasn’t thrown more than 80 innings in a major-league season since racking up 192 for the Guardians in 2018."

Fortunately, the Mets just got Jacob deGrom back and he's been as stellar and dominant as per usual, so they could afford to get by without Carrasco until he's back to full strength. Barring injury, we'd take this Mets rotation against anybody else in a seven-game series, that's for sure.

