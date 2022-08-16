How Carlos Carrasco's Injury Could Impact The Mets

The New York Mets lost more than just a key game to the Atlanta Braves. SP Carlos Carrasco had to leave early with left side tightness and the status of his injury is unclear right now.

Buck Showalter and the Mets are likely to be cautious with their injury-prone star. He had managed to avoid injury and was one of the highest points of the Mets' stellar rotation, but now he's looking at missing another key series against the Philadelphia Phillies, at least.

So, how will his absence impact one of Major League Baseball's deepest, most consistent teams of the season?