Nancy Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987 and became the top Democrat in the House of Representatives in 2007.

Currently serving as Speaker of the House, Pelosi is 82 years old. In 2018, she pledged that 2022 would be her last year as speaker, but in January this year, she announced she was running for another two-year term in the lower chamber.

But what if Republicans with a majority in the House, will Pelosi retire?