Elon Musk Says Feds Repeatedly Drug Tested Him After He Got High With Joe Rogan

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience for the first time back in 2018.

Comedian Joe Rogan, the host of the podcast, and Musk discussed a wide variety of issues, including drugs. In fact, at one point, Rogan lit a marijuana cigarette and passed it to Musk, who happily smoked the spliff, while drinking whiskey.

This took place in California, so neither Rogan nor Musk got in legal trouble there and then, but the billionaire apparently faced pressure from authorities for the next 12 months.