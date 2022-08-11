Elon Musk Says Feds Repeatedly Drug Tested Him After He Got High With Joe Rogan

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk looks on
Wikimedia | Stemoc

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience for the first time back in 2018.

Comedian Joe Rogan, the host of the podcast, and Musk discussed a wide variety of issues, including drugs. In fact, at one point, Rogan lit a marijuana cigarette and passed it to Musk, who happily smoked the spliff, while drinking whiskey.

This took place in California, so neither Rogan nor Musk got in legal trouble there and then, but the billionaire apparently faced pressure from authorities for the next 12 months.

The Latest

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Talks Preseason, Jordan Love's Improvement

Skip Bayless Predicts Kevin Durant Will Stay With The Nets

Hillary Clinton Trolls Trump After FBI Raids His Estate

NBA Rumors: Nets Could Get Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jose Alvarado For Kevin Durant

NBA Rumors: Sixers Land Kevin Durant For Tyrese Maxey, Mattisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Multiple Picks In Proposed Trade

Drug Tests

During a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, Musk revealed that both he and his company SpaceX were impacted by what took place on Rogan's show.

As reported by Business Insider, Musk said he got "a lot of backlash" for smoking weed with Rogan, not just from competitors, but also from the federal government.

"The consequences for me and for SpaceX were actually not good," Musk explained.

News & Politics

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

By Jessica Powers

Read More Below

According to Musk, he and his employees had to take random drug tests for a year after he got high with Rogan.

"I had to have like random drug tests and stuff after that, to prove that I'm not like a drug addict. They drug tested me for everything, and randomly. It wasn't like 'pick a day.' I had like a whole year of random drug tests."

"Unfortunately, it wasn't just me but the whole company, the whole of SpaceX had to have random drug tests," Musk explained.

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

Musk On Drug Prohibition

Billionaire Elon Musk looks on
Wikimedia | Corevette

Musk also discussed the war on drugs, and commented on President Joe Biden's effort to get basketball player Brittney Griner released from custody in Russia -- Russian authorities allegedly caught Griner with vape cartridges containing hashish oil.

"If there are people in jail in America for the same stuff, shouldn't we free them too?" Musk asked.

"My opinion is that people should not be in jail for nonviolent drug crimes. Some people are still pretty uptight about these things," the billionaire continued, noting that he doesn't even know how to smoke weed properly.

"I don't even know how to smoke a joint, obviously. I mean, look at me, I have no joint-smoking skills," he said.

Musk's Stance On Drugs

Tesla founder Elon Musk delivers remarks
Wikimedia | RoanDM

At the Wall Street Journal's CEO Summit in 2021, Musk discussed the use of psychedelic drugs such as LSD, as reported by Futurism.

"I don’t think dropping acid makes you age less," he said.

However, in an interview that same year, Musk endorsed the use of psychedelics.

"I think generally people should be open to psychedelics. As the new generation gets into political power, I think we will see greater receptivity to the benefits of psychedelics," he opined.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.